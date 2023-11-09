Nine OFWs from Lebanon come home safe – DMW

249 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that nine overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Lebanon arrived safe and sound in the country.

The DMW said that the OFWS flew home via Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City aboard Qatar Airways flight QR928. DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac was on hand to personally assist the arriving OFWs.

It was learned that the said OFWs decided to return to the Philippines due to the worsening tension between Israel and the militant group of Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based militant group whose members are Hamas sympathizers.

Cacdac said the OFWs were given various kinds of assistance and support from the national government.

The latest batch brings to 29 the total OFWs that have returned home from Lebanon, he said.