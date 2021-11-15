Nissan renews Safe Trips partnership with DOT

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nissan and DOT demonstrate safe and responsible land travel with Aklan drive and Boracay event

Manila, Philippines – Now in its second year, Nissan in the Philippines and the Department of Tourism (DOT) restore hope and optimism in the tourism industry with the renewal of their partnership for Safe Trips campaign.

The campaign promotes safe and responsible travel to support the revival of the tourism industry after the quarantine lockdowns.

For Safe Trips’ next chapter, Nissan aims to intensify efforts in supporting local businesses and ramping up awareness on sustainable tourism. Set against the backdrop of Boracay’s pristine white sands, the Japanese automaker and the DOT celebrated this milestone with a ceremonial signing followed by a press conference with select motoring, travel, and lifestyle media.

“Through this campaign, we have seen for ourselves that safety and responsibility are not obstacles to enjoying the beautiful destinations of the Philippines. In fact, they are important factors that make your trip a more enjoyable experience for you and your loved ones. This is an advocacy that we are excited to continue with the DOT,” shares Atsushi Najima, President And Managing Director of Nissan Philippines.

On the path to recovery

Since its launch in November 2020, Nissan and the DOT have developed educational and promotional content on how to safely and responsibly travel to local tourist destinations. This includes social media content that provides useful tips for land travel and updates on reopened attractions.

“The Department of Tourism gladly welcomes the renewal of its Safe Trips partnership with Nissan Philippines to continue the push to revive our tourism industry safely and responsibly. As more people travel to our tourist destinations all over the country, jobs and sustainable livelihoods are restored and created for millions of Filipinos,” shares Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, who attended the ceremonial signing virtually.

Together with the DOT, select media, and influencers, Nissan made the 12-hour land and sea journey to Boracay Island in the updated Nissan line-up of vehicles to promote and demonstrate long distance land travel as a fun and exciting way to reach popular local destinations. The road trip featured the Nissan Navara, Terra, Almera, and LEAF, each equipped with Nissan Intelligent Mobility features that represent the brand’s focus on safety and comfort, making them the perfect companions for any type of journey.

Towards a sustainable future

The Safe Trips campaign also takes a turn towards sustainability with Nissan providing a demonstration of its Nissan LEAF electric vehicle (EV) in Boracay for hotel executives, members of the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP), DOT, and the local government leaders of Aklan.

As part of this new chapter in its Safe Trips campaign, the brand brings the Nissan LEAF to Boracay in an effort to advance sustainable tourist destinations.

With the capability of Nissan EVs to act as mobile storage batteries, Nissan shows how EV technology can also be a part of the tourism industry’s future by providing solutions in areas such as ecotourism as well as disaster resilience.

A message of care

To mark the next phase of the Safe Trips campaign, Nissan Philippines recently released an original song, entitled “Ingat Kayo,” a song that highlights the Filipino culture of care and concern. Brought to life in a music video performed by renowned OPM artists Barbie Almalbis and Noel Cabangon, and written by Rolando Navarro, Nissan’s General Manager for Sales, both the song and the music video convey the universal message of care expressed in 7 distinct languages from around the country.

“Safety is embedded in Nissan’s DNA. It is also an expression of how we care for our customers and stakeholders. This uplifting song perfectly encapsulates who we are as a company and how our actions enrich the lives of every Filipino,” shares Najima. The music video for Ingat Kayo can be seen on Nissan Philippines’ YouTube channel.

To know more about Nissan Safe Trips, visit the Nissan Philippines Newsroom. And for more information about Nissan’s vehicles, visit nissan.ph.