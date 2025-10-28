NMIXX’s First Full-Length Album “Blue Valentine” Debuts on the Billboard 200 — Marking the Group’s Second Entry on the Chart

554 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, CA – Rising global pop group NMIXX has officially entered the Billboard 200 chart once again with their latest album “Blue Valentine,” marking their second career entry on the prestigious chart — and their first-ever full-length LP to achieve this milestone.

“Blue Valentine” lands at #177 on Billboard 200. This achievement not only reflects NMIXX’s rapidly growing global presence but also celebrates a defining moment in their artistic journey — affirming their position as one of the most creative and forward-thinking K-pop acts leading the next wave of global pop. They also positions on various other Billboard Charts :

#1 on the Emerging Artist Chart

#2 on World Albums

#7 on Top Album Sales

#7 on Top Current Album Sales

#43 on Billboard GLobal Excluding US

#61 on Billboard Artist 100

#78 on Billboard Global 200

NMIXX’s recent achievements is an indication to their continuously growing audience, both in North America and worldwide. It highlights their significant impact on the global fanbase as their popularity continues to rise.

NMIXX first made their Billboard 200 debut in March 2023 with their mini-album “expérgo,” which entered the chart at No. 122, signaling the group’s growing global recognition early in their career. With “Blue Valentine” now extending that momentum, NMIXX continues to carve their path as one of K-pop’s most innovative and internationally resonant acts.

A New Era with Blue Valentine

“Blue Valentine” begins a brand-new chapter for NMIXX, following their three-part Fe3O4 series. The 12-track album dives deep into the ambivalent emotions of love, tracing the group’s symbolic journey on the “Blue Valentine Stage” toward MIXXTOPIA — the utopian destination in NMIXX’s ever-evolving narrative universe.

The title track, “Blue Valentine,” captures the desire to reignite an old flame in hearts turned cold as mixed emotions collide. With melancholic synth layers, driving guitar riffs, and dynamic boom bap rhythms flowing across shifting tempos, the track creates a dramatic, multidimensional soundscape — encapsulating the group’s signature MIXX POP sound that defies convention and blends genres seamlessly.

Global Momentum and Expanding Horizons

Earlier this year, NMIXX made their U.S. festival debut at iHeartRadio’s KIIS FM Wango Tango in Los Angeles, captivating the crowd with their live vocals and stage energy alongside top global performers. Continuing their global reach, NMIXX recently released an international collaboration with Pablo Vitta, showcasing their ability to transcend language and cultural boundaries through music.

“Charting on the Billboard 200 with their first LP is not just a milestone — it’s a testament to NMIXX’s growth, creativity, and the unwavering support of their fans worldwide,” said a representative from AMA, NMIXX’s U.S. partner. “This album represents their evolution as artists who are not afraid to experiment, innovate, and connect through authenticity.”

A Global Resonance

Since its release, “Blue Valentine” has achieved impressive results across global DSPs, including placements on Spotify’s Global Top Albums and Apple Music’s Pop Albums charts, while also charting in multiple international territories.

With their second Billboard 200 entry — and their first LP reaching this milestone — NMIXX continues to redefine boundaries for K-pop and global pop alike, building a bridge between artistry, storytelling, and emotional connection that resonates across the world.

About NMIXX

Formed under JYP Entertainment, NMIXX is a six-member girl group known for their unique “MIXX POP” sound — a genre-defying style that fuses contrasting elements within a single track. Through powerful performances, conceptual storytelling, and musical experimentation, NMIXX continues to establish themselves as one of the most distinctive and innovative acts of their generation.

