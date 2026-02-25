NNIC continues enhancement of airport operations; AirAsia transfers to NAIA 1

305 SHARES Share Tweet

AS part of the ongoing terminal reassignment program being implemented by the New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC) to enhance terminal operations and passenger experience at the country’s main gateway, AirAsia Philippines advises all guests that starting March 29, 2026 (Sunday), all its international flights and those of and AirAsia Malaysia (AK) will transfer from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 to Terminal 1.

Under this new arrangement, all AirAsia International operations – including check-in, boarding and baggage claim will be carried out from NAIA Terminal 1.

Guests are advised to arrive at the new NAIA T1 at least three hours prior to the scheduled departure time and refer to the terminal signage for direction and assistance.

Affected passengers will be notified via registered email and SMS. Please wait for it at your registered contact details.

“Please note that on March 29 onwards, only the terminal will be changed while the flight schedule remains the same. Flight statuses are available via the AirAsia MOVE app or can be checked on the website at www.airasia.com/flightstatus/. All AirAsia Philippines’ domestic flights will continue to operate from NAIA Terminal 2 (T2), with no changes to current domestic operations,” the airline said.