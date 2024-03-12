No overbooking during peak season, AirAsia Phils. assures passengers

249 SHARES Share Tweet

MORE than 500,000 guests have already booked their flights to Boracay, Cebu, Panglao, and Puerto Princesa for travels until the end of May 2024, two weeks ahead of the Holy Week.

This was announced by Air Asia Philippines, as it assured it passengers of its full readiness in accommodating and safely flying its guests who are expected to visit various provinces for their pilgrimage activities.

With the anticipated surge of air passenger volume during the holidays, AirAsia said it has beefed up its manpower by hiring additional mechanics and ground staff to ensure faster aircraft turnaround and positive on time performance, even as self check-in kiosks are also provided for faster alternatives for guests departing at the NAIA Terminals 2 and 3 xpects that will be crowded during the holidays.

Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan said that the airline is also inviting its guests to try other domestic destinations, with the pronouncement that there are no overbooking during peak seasons, so each guest will be assured of a seat on their purchased flights. The airline however is advising the public to book their flights early for hassle-free travels.

He said that AirAsia Philippines strictly advises the public to only book their flights through airasia.com and AirAsia MOVE (formerly AirAsia SuperApp) or through its registered sales partners, with a reminder that the airline does not transact using Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, and other social media platforms.

“We would like to assure that everyone will be able to fly safely and conveniently during the holidays as we also understand the importance of Holy Week to most of us. On top of the current manpower, we also have staff on standby who can be tapped to help during peak hours”, Dailisan said.

Suggesting alternative destinations which also offer an array of summer activities and sustainable places to visit include Davao, Roxas City, Iloilo, and Kalibo, Dailisan said that “most of the locals from these destinations are traveling outbound during the Holy Week and the summer, which decongests most of their tourist attractions. This offers an advantage for guests coming from Metro Manila as they will be able to enjoy their vacation minus the crowd.”