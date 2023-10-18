No vacation leaves for Undas – BI chief

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced that all personnel assigned at the airports will not be allowed to go on vacation leave for the duration of the ‘Undas’ season.

During his guesting at the first year anniversary of the “MACHRA Balitaan” news forum held by the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA) at the Harbor View Restaurant in Ermita, Manila, Tansingco said that the ‘no vacation leave’ directive takes effect from October 28 to November 5, 2023.

This, he said, is to ensure that many hands are on deck during the expected surge in passenger volume in both the arrival and departure areas, which usually happens during the observance of the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

Noting that the two occasions are being observed alongside the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections which falls on October 30 and which has also been declared a holiday, Tansingco said this resulted in a long weekend and is thus expected to draw more passengers going in and out of the country to go on vacation.

At the forum where he guested with his spokesperson Dana Sandoval, the BI chief also announced that personnel from the bureau’s main office in Intramuros may also be tapped to augment the immigration personnel already assigned at the premier airports.

Meanwhile, Tansingco once again assured that all necessary courtesies will be extended to Filipinos who will be repatriated from Israel.

He also said that a special lane had been designated for the swift processing of the said returning Filipinos.