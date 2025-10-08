Home>News>No ‘weaponization’ Remulla says of his new role as Ombudsman
News

No ‘weaponization’ Remulla says of his new role as Ombudsman

Itchie G. Cabayan3
Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla

“Magta-trabaho tayo para sa buong Pilipino at hindi para sa kampo ng isang politika, kaya wala tayong sisinuhin dito.”

Newly-appointed Ombudsman, former Secretary of Justice Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, thus vowed, as he ensured that the country’s laws will not be ‘weaponized,’ in the same way that he did when he served as DOJ Secretary.

Remulla said Justice Undersecretary Fredderick Vida will serve as acting chief of the Department of Justice, as he (Remulla) replaces outgoing Ombudsman Hon. Samuel R. Martires who has reportedly completed his term in July.

The new Ombudsman vowed to promote transparency and accountability and that his office will not be ‘weaponized’ in any way.

Malacanang said his appointment was duly approved by the Judicial Bar Council (JBC), adding that just like all the other candidates to the post, Remulla also went through the rigorous processes and vetting.

As Ombudsman, Remulla is expected to uphold transparency, strengthen anti-corruption measures, and ensure that justice is administered fairly and efficiently.

Remulla has served as the 59th Secretary of Justice since June 2022. Under his leadership, the Department of Justice advanced major reforms to modernize the justice system, decongest prisons, accelerate case resolution and expand access to legal services.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles

Health and Wellness

7 Common Reasons of Children’s Cough

Journal Online
Coughing is one of the most frequent symptoms in children, and while it’s often part of the body’s natural response
Miscellaneous

All 13 Pinay surrogate moms, babies reunited with families

Journal Online
All 13 Filipina surrogate mothers and their babies who were repatriated from Cambodia have been reunited with their respective families
Manila City Hall meeting
Mayor Honey Lacuna confers with City Administrator Bernie Ang (from right) City Engineer Armand Andres and chief of staff Joshue Santiago during a meeting in City Hall. (JERRY S. TAN)
Metro

Mayor Honey dismayed, gives DPWH Nov. 30 deadline to finish its part in Lagusnilad rehab works

Itchie G. Cabayan
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has given the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) up to November 30, 2023 to
Miscellaneous

DSWD chief leads follow-up meeting on regional disaster response for ‘Enteng’

Journal Online
DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian holds a follow-up virtual meeting with Field Office (FOs) regional directors (RDs) to discuss disaster response