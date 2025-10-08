No ‘weaponization’ Remulla says of his new role as Ombudsman

277 SHARES Share Tweet

“Magta-trabaho tayo para sa buong Pilipino at hindi para sa kampo ng isang politika, kaya wala tayong sisinuhin dito.”

Newly-appointed Ombudsman, former Secretary of Justice Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, thus vowed, as he ensured that the country’s laws will not be ‘weaponized,’ in the same way that he did when he served as DOJ Secretary.

Remulla said Justice Undersecretary Fredderick Vida will serve as acting chief of the Department of Justice, as he (Remulla) replaces outgoing Ombudsman Hon. Samuel R. Martires who has reportedly completed his term in July.

The new Ombudsman vowed to promote transparency and accountability and that his office will not be ‘weaponized’ in any way.

Malacanang said his appointment was duly approved by the Judicial Bar Council (JBC), adding that just like all the other candidates to the post, Remulla also went through the rigorous processes and vetting.

As Ombudsman, Remulla is expected to uphold transparency, strengthen anti-corruption measures, and ensure that justice is administered fairly and efficiently.

Remulla has served as the 59th Secretary of Justice since June 2022. Under his leadership, the Department of Justice advanced major reforms to modernize the justice system, decongest prisons, accelerate case resolution and expand access to legal services.