NOLCOM AFP and Stakeholders Deliver Health Services to Remote Barangay in Tarlac in Celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – About 300 residents of Barangay Balanti, Tarlac City, benefited from a medical and dental mission organized by the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), AFP, through the 1st Civil Relations Group, CRSAFP on June 11, 2024. The mission, held at Sitio Pandan, was a collaborative effort with the Office of Tarlac’s 2nd District Representative, the Provincial Government of Tarlac, and the AFP Reserve Command.

Of the 300 individuals, 160 received free dental services, 50 benefited from blood chemistry testing, and 150 underwent medical checkups.

Beyond these core services, residents also received free haircuts, medicines, vitamins and slippers. Additionally, 250 bags of rice were distributed by the office of Tarlac’s 2nd District Representative, and trash bins were donated to the community by the Tactical Operations Group 3 of the Philippine Air Force.

The Outreach Mission, themed “Kalusugan, Kalayaan, Kapayapaan” (Health, Freedom, Peace), aimed to prioritize the well-being of Filipinos, especially those residing in remote areas with limited access to quality healthcare.

Congressman Christian Yap of Tarlac’s 2nd District attended the event and commended the initiative of the NOLCOM, AFP, for collaborating with government agencies and other stakeholders.

“Healthcare is one of the programs we support, and this medical mission exemplifies an active whole-nation approach towards peace and development, effectively addressing the needs of citizens in remote areas,” the Congressman stated.

Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the NOLCOM, AFP, and their partners for organizing the mission.

Ms. Lourdes Tabamo, a resident of Barangay Balanti who reached out to the 1st Civil Relations Group CRSAFP to request the medical and dental mission, emphasized the community’s urgent need for healthcare services.

“We, from Barangay Balanti, are very fortunate that you have brought these healthcare services to our community,” she said.

Other stakeholders contributing to the mission’s success included Camp Aquino Station Hospital, Camp Aquino Dental Dispensary, 3rd Regional Community Defense Group, 7th Civil Military Operations Battalion, REACT Phils, TFO Eagles, and the Rotary Club. The NOLCOM AFP continues to collaborate with these partners to implement similar initiatives in other communities.