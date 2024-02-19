NOLCOM, AFP Bares Accomplishments in Peace and Security during CORDS Briefing in CAR

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Allen, Baguio City – The Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) presented remarkable achievements in peace and security during the Regional Task Force To End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC) briefing of Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security (CORDS) for the Cordillera Administrative Region on February 19, 2024, at the DILG CAR Operations Center in Baguio City.

As the cluster head of the Peace, Law Enforcement, and Development Support (PLEDS) Cluster, NOLCOM highlighted the security operations that have significantly contributed to maintaining peace and security in the Cordillera region. These efforts have been pivotal in addressing the challenges posed by the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) to the safety and well-being of local communities.

Among the key accomplishments presented from January 2023 to date was the reduction of the CTG’s manpower and firepower. During this time, 13 CTG members were neutralized, including five who were killed in action, one captured, one arrested, and six who surrendered. Additionally, a total of 52 firearms were recovered, comprising 15 from encounters, six from captured or surrendered CTG members, and 31 from recovered arms caches. Furthermore, 27 prohibited Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered—six from encounters, 14 from captured or surrendered CTG members, and seven from recovered arms caches.

Another notable accomplishment emphasized during the briefing was the support of the provincial government of Apayao under Governor Elias Bulut on the NOLCOM and AFP insurgency campaign under their Balik-loob program, known as the COPUN (Celebrating Oneness, Progress, and Unrelenting Nationalism). Under this program, ranking officers of KomProb Cagayan surrendered and received incentives from the Apayao Provincial Local Government Unit.

LtGen Fernyl G. Buca, PAF, NOLCOM Commander, stated that these efforts have not only led to the neutralization of the CTG but have also contributed to improving the overall security climate in the region.

“These efforts have led to the weakening of the CTG in both white and red areas,” said NOLCOM Commander.

LtGen Buca added that, through strong collaborations with the RTF-ELCAC’s member agencies and the community as well, the CTG will ultimately be eradicated, allowing the AFP to shift its focus towards external threats.

Meanwhile, Co-Vice Chairperson of CORDS, Mayor Benjamin Magalong of Baguio City, commended the accomplishments of NOLCOM AFP and pledged the support of the Baguio City local government to the development support efforts of the AFP and the Unity of the RTF-ELCAC in the region. With the accomplishments, teamwork has been exemplified bringing positivity towards achieving the long-awaited peace and development.

The briefing reaffirmed NOLCOM AFP’s unwavering support for the whole-of-nation approach to achieving lasting peace and development in the Cordillera region. Through sustained collaborative efforts, NOLCOM remains steadfast in its pursuit of peace and security for the benefit of all.