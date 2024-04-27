NOLCOM AFP Empowers Students in Baguio Towards Brighter Career Paths

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Allen, Baguio City – The Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), with the different state universities and colleges joined the 2024 Career Guidance Fair and Caravan of the Baguio Schools Division Office through the School Governance and Operations Division and Youth Formation among grade 10 and 12 students of Baguio City on April 27, 2024, at the PFVR Gymnasium, Baguio City.

Under the theme ‘Navigating a Future Career Path’ the NOLCOM AFP joins the activity in order to advocate military careers and strengthen the role of students in Nation building.

This is also part of the NOLCOM’s “Project UniVISITy,” a national security awareness campaign among youth about national security to prevent them from joining the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) and becoming peace and development advocates.

During the fair, attended by 20 public national high schools with thousands of students, NOLCOM AFP through the 1st Civil Relations Group (1CRG), CRSAFP provided the students with valuable information and insights about potential career paths in the uniformed services, and discussed the requirements, opportunities, and responsibilities of serving in the military and highlighted the importance of discipline, dedication, and commitment within this profession.

MAJOR AL ANTHONY B PUEBLAS (INF) PA, Group Commander of 1CRG CRSAFP, said that the fair is an opportunity to advocate the organization and connect with students who are eager to explore career options. “Our goal is to inspire the next generation of leaders because we believe and we are still rooting in our youth as the hope of the nation,” he added.

Also, a photo gallery and recruitment booth were set up where personnel entertained queries on the process of joining the noble profession, along with the distribution of AFP recruitment leaflets.

Meanwhile, Mr. Niño Tibangay, the Chief Education Supervisor, appreciated the NOLCOM AFP for its significant involvement in the career guidance fair.

It can be recalled that the NOLCOM AFP, through 1CRG CRSAFP, partnered with the DepEd School Division Office Baguio City on the ‘Project UniVISITy’ and was issued Division Memorandum No. 105-2024, implementing the Career Guidance Program with the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

For this school year, NOLCOM, along with the PNP Cordillera’s RMFB15 and Cordillera Youth Leaders, has already conducted career guidance programs in all public senior high schools in Baguio City.