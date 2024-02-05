NOLCOM AFP – PROCOR’s Career Guidance Program Defines Role of Students in Nation-Building

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Allen, Baguio City – The Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), AFP through the 1st Civil Relations Group CRSAFP in partnership with the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15 (RMFB15)—under the Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR) launched the first salvo of the joint AFP-PNP’s career guidance program to senior high schools in Baguio City dubbed as Project UniVISITy “CAREer Guidance Program” in Lindawan National High School, Barangay Lucnab, Baguio City on February 5, 2024.

With the Tactical Operations Group 1 of the Philippine Air Force, and the peace-loving youth groups such as Cordillera Youth Leaders (CYL) and Youth for Peace (YFP) Baguio Chapter, 76 senior high school students of Lindawan National High School underwent an interactive discussion focusing on the role of youth in nation building and potential career paths in the uniformed services.

The career guidance program is part of the NOLCOM’s “Project UniVISITy” which was first launched in Central Luzon on the 3rd quarter of 2022 that received appreciations among the teachers and learners from the senior high schools. Further the project aims to provide the students with valuable information and insights about potential career paths in the uniformed services, to help them understand the requirements, opportunities, and responsibilities of serving in these fields, and to highlight the importance of discipline, dedication, and commitment within these professions.

In addition to sharing potential career opportunities in the uniformed services, CYL and YFP delivered inspirational messages challenging the students to be catalysts of peace emphasizing the role of youth in sustaining the peace and development in the region.

The Career Guidance activity received enthusiastic participation from the students, teachers, and representatives from the uniformed services through insightful presentations, interactive sessions, and open discussions.

Lindawan National High School expressed appreciation for the privilege of hosting such activity for the first time, a meaningful collaboration between the school and the uniformed agencies.

“The activity provided invaluable insights into careers in the military and law enforcement, offering students a unique opportunity to learn firsthand from dedicated professionals,” said Stephen Doriano, Head Teacher of Lindawan National High School.

He also noted the strengthened connection between the school and the AFP, PNP, and youth organizations, fostering positive relationships within the community.

The collaboration between Lindawan National High School, NOLCOM, PROCOR, and youth groups has underscored the importance of providing students with comprehensive career guidance and mentorship opportunities to help them make informed decisions about their future.

NOLCOM AFP, along with PROCOR, remains committed to empowering the youth and guiding them towards successful career paths, and looks forward to further collaboration with other schools in Baguio City.