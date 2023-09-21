NOLCOM chief ensures safe and secure BSKE 2023

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – In preparation for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election 2023 (BSKE2023) this October, LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF, the Commander of the Northern Luzon Command (COMNOLCOM) ensures the safety and security of all polling precincts in Regions 1, 2, 3 and the Cordillera Administrative Region. The pronouncement of the NOLCOM Commander happened during the Area Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Committee (JPSCC) Meeting held at the Cordillera Hall in Headquarters NOLCOM, Camp Aquino, San Miguel, Tarlac City on September 20, 2023.

Present during the JPSCC meeting that tackled the preparation for the BSKE is Police Major General Jon A. Arnaldo, Acting Commander of Area Police Command-Northern Luzon. PMGEN Arnaldo was accorded traditional military honors and was welcomed by COMNOLCOM alongside the Command Staff and personnel.

The JPSCC Meeting included a comprehensive briefing presentation by Police Colonel Criscente C. Tiguelo, Chief of the Operations Division at APC-NL. The briefing covered essential topics such as the functions and composition of the force package, the political situation in the areas within north and central Luzon, and the possible deployments for the forthcoming BSKE.

The meeting reached a consensus, with NOLCOM, AFP, APC-NL, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Police Regional Offices (PROs) all committing to enhance coordination efforts. They also agreed to finalize troop augmentation and deployment plans, jointly identify isolated areas, and develop contingency plans for transportation and communication issues, all to ensure a secure and smooth BSKE.

LTGEN BUCA expressed his unwavering support for the success of the upcoming BSKE 2023, emphasizing, “NOLCOM forces throughout northern and central Luzon stand prepared to offer assistance to the PNP, PCG, and COMELEC in safeguarding polling locations and ensuring the well-being of voters.”

In addition, PMGEN. Arnaldo conveyed his appreciation to the personnel of NOLCOM and all collaborating agencies engaged in peace and security operations aimed at ensuring a secure, transparent, and unbiased electoral process in the northern region.