NOLCOM chief urges CTGs in Abra to embrace peace

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – In a resolute message, LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF, Commander of the Northern Luzon Command (COMNOLCOM) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), called upon the remaining members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) Komiteng Larangang Guerilla North Abra (KLG North Abra) to “lay down their arms and peacefully surrender to the government.”

This appeal comes in the wake of a recent armed encounter between the KLG North Abra and the soldiers of the 77th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Buneg, Lacub, Abra on Friday, October 13, 2023. The skirmish resulted in the death of one member of the terrorist group KLG North Abra and the recovery of an M-16 rifle from the encounter site.

LTGEN BUCA furthered that “Our ground troops from the Philippine Army’s 5th Infantry Division will only intensify the operations from here on out to ensure that these terrorist groups will be decimated expeditiously.”

The incident on October 13, 2023, followed a previous clash on October 3, 2023, in which another KLG North Abra member died during an encounter with the 24th Infantry Battalion in Sitio Lamunan, Barangay Gacab, Malibcong, Abra. During this operation, the security forces confiscated an M14 rifle, an M4A1 Carbine rifle, four magazines, 42 rounds of carbine rifle ammunition, 16 rounds of M14 ammunition, a bandolier, a backpack, subversive documents, various medical supplies, medicines, cooking utensils, and other personal belongings.

The Commander of NOLCOM reaffirms their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens and welcomes any of the remaining members of the CTG to lay down their arms and embrace a path towards reconciliation and peace.