Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – The Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) AFP and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU), in collaboration with the 7th Infantry (KAUGNAY) Division, Philippine Army; Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office; 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company; Magdiwang Elite Eagles Club; and Zaragoza Night Patriots Eagles Club 2021 worked together in delivering medical and health services in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija on July 16, 2023.

The Joint Medical Mission brought joy and hope to about 300 residents of Barangay Gen Luna, who received free medical, dental, circumcision, and haircut services. Beneficiaries were also given free medicines and vitamins.

The Joint Medical Mission is a testament of an active Whole of Nation Approach towards peace and development, as well as serving the needs of the citizens not only in the remote areas of the region.

“We saw that it should not only be in remote areas; we also have Kababayans who need medical help, and there are many other citizens who, just like them, we need to look at what we can do for them,” said BGen Abraham Claro Casis (Ret) of OPAPRU, Consultant for Peace in North and Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries from the medical mission expressed gratitude to the NOLCOM, AFP and its partners for organizing it.

The NOLCOM AFP continues to collaborate with stakeholders to carry out similar activities to deliver and free services to those in need.