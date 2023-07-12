NOLCOM Commander engages in collaborative visit to Special Operations Command

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – The Commander of the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF, visited the Headquarters of the Special Operations Command (SOCOM) at Fort Magsaysay today, July 10, 2023.

The NOLCOM Commander was accorded with military honors and was warmly welcomed by the Officers and personnel of SOCOM led by BGEN FREDDIE T DELA CRUZ PA, Commander SOCOM AFP.

During his visit, LTGEN BUCA was given a comprehensive tour of the SOCOM facilities which showcased the advanced training infrastructure and equipment available to its personnel. He also engaged in discussions with Officers and personnel, exchanging insights and experiences on various operational matters.

Expressing admiration and recognition, LTGEN BUCA commended the unwavering dedication, professionalism, and extraordinary skillset displayed by the remarkable members of SOCOM. Recognizing their pivotal role in ensuring the nation’s defense and security, he emphasized the significance of adapting to ever-evolving threats and challenges in North and Central Luzon.

The SOCOM is an elite unit within the AFP known for conducting high-risk missions including unconventional warfare and counterterrorism operations, crucial for preserving national security.