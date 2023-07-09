NOLCOM Commander pays visit to 250th Presidential Airlift Wing

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – Lieutenant General Fernyl G Buca PAF, Commander of the Northern Luzon Command, made a visit to the 250th Presidential Airlift Wing (250th PAW) at Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base in Pasay, Metro Manila on July 7, 2023.

During his visit, LTGEN Fernyl G Buca PAF met with the dedicated personnel of the 250th PAW. He praised the unit for their professionalism and unwavering commitment to excellence.

The 250th Presidential Air Wing (250th PAW) is a special unit of the Philippines Air Force responsible for providing air support to the President to ensure the safe and efficient movement to various destinations within and outside the Philippines.