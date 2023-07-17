NOLCOM embraces 55 communist terrorist group supporters in Central Luzon

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City, 17 July 2023 – The Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), welcomed and embraced the decision of at least 55 supporters of the Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) and Communist Front Organizations (CFOs) on Friday (July 14, 2023) who withdrew their support from the CTG and took an oath of allegiance to the government’s peace and development efforts as well as to the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) in a ceremony held at Barangay Villarica, Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija.

The withdrawal of support was made by members of the Indigenous People KM8 Agriculture Association of Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija an IP/Peasant organization affiliated to the CTG linked Alyansang Magbubukid ng Gitnang Luzon (AMGL)-Nueva Ecija Chapter.

The NOLCOM also lauded the right decision made by the former CTG supporters to publicly denounce their support for the CTG, noting that this marked a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of the government for ending local communist armed conflict.

“We admire the courage you showed today, and this is the right thing to do; joining them will benefit no one” said COMMODORE KARL A. DECAPIA, PN, Deputy Commander of NOLCOM, assuring them that the CTG will no longer wreck havoc with their daily lives and in their peaceful communities.

Meanwhile, as they openly severed ties with the CTG, they expressed their gratitude to the government along with their calls to the remaining supporters and members of the CTG to return to their families.

“We are very thankful to the government for openly welcoming us and for its willingness to assist us in the development of our organization,” said Michael Kindipan, Chairman of the Indigenous People KM8 Agriculture Association.

“I urge the remaining supporters of the CTG to withdraw support and those in the armed struggle to return to our government and follow our decision to embrace peace,” he added.