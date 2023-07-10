NOLCOM enhances cooperation with PAF during courtesy call

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – Commander of Northern Luzon Command, AFP, LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF paid a courtesy call to LTGEN STEPHEN P PARREÑO PAF, the Commanding General of the Philippine Air Force (PAF), at Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base in Pasay, Metro Manila on July 7, 2023.

LTGEN BUCA was warmly welcomed by the HPAF Staff and thereafter engaged in a discussion with the CGPAF about matters of mutual interest in order to foster stronger ties between the Northern Luzon Command and the Philippine Air Force. Also tackled during the convergence of the two commanders are the avenues for further collaboration to enhance NOLCOM’s efficiency in the performance of their mandate as protectors of North and Central Luzon.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception, LTGEN Buca lauded the Philippine Air Force for its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s airspace and providing invaluable support to ground operations. He extended his appreciation for the continuous assistance rendered by the PAF to the Northern Luzon Command in upholding peace and security within the region as vanguards of our skies.