NOLCOM ensures troops’ readiness in hand-to-hand combative skills

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – Soldiers from the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), showcased their unwavering dedication and martial arts skills as they completed three Aikido Martial Arts Training courses. The closing ceremony took place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the NOLCOM Multi-Purpose Hall in Camp Aquino, Tarlac City.

These intensive courses, spanning a month of rigorous training and discipline, included: the AIKIDO Specialized and Integrated Basic Course; Aikido Specialized Basic and Advance Course; and Aikido Specialized and Integrated Course and Qualified Instructors Class 01-2023.

LIEUTENANT GENERAL FERNYL G BUCA PAF, Commander of NOLCOM, AFP, personally attended the ceremony as the keynote speaker and congratulated the graduates as emphasized the importance of martial arts and hand-to-hand combat in the military field.

“Today, we celebrate not only your proficiency in Aikido but also your unwavering dedication to honing your skills and discipline,” remarked LTGEN BUCA. “In the unpredictable world we live in, the ability to adapt and respond effectively is paramount. The martial arts training you have received will undoubtedly strengthen our ranks and enhance our readiness.”

The NOLCOM Commander extended his gratitude to Mr. Primo Arbon Jr. III, the esteemed Aikido instructor responsible for guiding these troops on their journey to mastery. He underscored the critical role such partnerships play in the continuous development of the NOLCOM troops to becoming a jointly-engaged Sustainment-Maintained and Readiness-Trained (SMART) force, protectors of the Filipino people.

The Aikido Martial Arts training program was formally launched on August 28, 2023, and is a manifestation of NOLCOM’s commitment to empowering its personnel through comprehensive training initiatives that promote physical fitness, discipline, martial arts skills, and ensure they stand ready for any challenge.