NOLCOM Holds Business Sector Forum 2023, Strengthening Industrial Peace and Security

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – The Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) AFP, in partnership with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) Tarlac, held a Business Sector Forum 2023 at the Tarlac Provincial Capitol Building, Tarlac City, on August 25, 2023.

Dubbed Project “BizSafe” and “Coffee Talks with NOLCOM,” the forum aims to prevent the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) from organizing the labor sector and cutting off its resources.

The Northern Luzon Command, emphasized the importance of maintaining a secure business environment and recognized the vital role of the business sector in driving economic growth and development.

“The forum further seeks to strengthen industrial peace and security; by fostering a more secure business environment, it attracts investments, spurs economic growth, and improves the well-being of the communities it serves,” LTGEN FERNYL G. BUCA PAF, the NOLCOM Commander said.

The forum brought together various stakeholders from the business sectors in the province of Tarlac, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Region 3, the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict 3, and the Tarlac Police Provincial Office to foster collaboration and address challenges related to maintaining peace and security in the industrial sector.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) Tarlac also expressed their appreciation for the NOLCOM’s commitment to progress and safety.

“The business sector is provided with this opportunity to learn about how we can keep our enterprises resilient and protected against threats like organized crime, insurgency, and terrorism,” expressed PCCI Tarlac president Aileen Chan.

The forum emphasized that combating CTG requires collective efforts from all sectors of society to unite in order to ensure a peaceful future for all.