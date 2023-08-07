416 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – The Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) represented by their Deputy Commander COMMODORE KARL A DECAPIA PN demonstrated its unwavering commitment to supporting education and community development by actively participating in the Department of Education’s (DepEd) National Brigada Eskwela Kick-Off 2023 ceremony held at Tarlac National High School today, August 07, 2023.

Brigada Eskwela is an annual nationwide initiative of the DepEd that aims to promote volunteerism and foster a sense of community engagement in preparation for the upcoming school year by bringing together various stakeholders to contribute to the improvement of public school facilities, creating a conducive learning environment for students.

This year’s kick-off event bears the theme: “Bayanihan para sa MATATAG na Paaralan” was graced by the esteemed presence of Hon. Sara Z. Duterte, Vice President of the Republic of the Philippines, and the Secretary of the DepEd.

The event’s highlights included a Turn-Over of Donations for Brigada Eskwela, where various organizations and partners extended their generous contributions to support the initiative.

Additionally, the program featured an Exhibit Walk, showcasing the collaborative efforts of 32 partner organizations for Brigada Eskwela. These dedicated partners have united under a common goal: to enrich the learning experiences of the youth and help build a stronger future for the Philippines.

Meanwhile, COMMO DECAPIA emphasized the NOLCOM’s profound commitment to supporting initiatives like Brigada Eskwela that positively impact education and community development. “Our troops are always ready to lend a helping hand to make this program possible. As can be seen through the years, our soldiers from NOLCOM are one with the teachers, parents, students and the communities in creating a more conducive learning environment for our students,” he said.

“As Brigada Eskwela embarks on another year of collaborative efforts, NOLCOM’s participation sets a powerful precedent, inspiring others to come forward and make a difference in the lives of students and communities across the nation,” COMMO DECAPIA added.