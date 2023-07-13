NOLCOM joins Tarlac BizConEx 2023, inspiring future military leaders and business entrepreneurs

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – The Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), AFP joins the Tarlac Business Conference and Expo (BizConEx) 2023, from July 10th to 12th at the Diwa ng Tarlac Kanlahi Hall in Tarlac City.

In celebration of National Small Medium Enterprise (SME) Month, the Province of Tarlac partnered with the SME Development Council and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) to host Tarlac BizConEx 2023. Its President, Ms. Aileen Uy Chan shares that the expo aims to provide local SMEs in Tarlac with an exceptional opportunity to expand their networks, establish connections with other businesses, and gain insights into industry trends and best practices.

NOLCOM’s participation at Tarlac BizConEx 2023 adds a significant dimension to the event. NOLCOM’s recruitment booth are providing comprehensive information on the diverse career opportunities available in the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Meanwhile, the Commander of NOLCOM, AFP personally graced BizConEx on its last day on July 12 as a reflection of support of the Command in the province’s thrusts towards the province’s security and economic development.

In his message, the NOLCOM Commander highlighted their commitment to maintaining a close relationship with the Chamber and its members. “We desire for a periodic forum with the business sector to ensure continuous partnerships and avenues for collaboration, working hand in hand to strengthen the security and economic landscape of our region,” LTGEN Buca said. He added that PCCI members are welcome to come and visit the Headquarters of NOLCOM at Camp Aquino to which the members nodded their acceptance and afterward expressed their gratitude.

NOLCOM‘s active partnership with the business community exemplifies its commitment to peace, security, and development, while also fostering unity, cooperation, and progress in north and central Luzon.