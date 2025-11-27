NOLCOM, NICA 3 promote WPS Advocacy and National Security to 200 student leaders in Pampanga

416 SHARES Share Tweet

The 1st Civil Relations Group (1CRG), Civil Military Operation Command, Armed Forces of the Philippines (CMOC, AFP) under the operational control of Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), AFP in partnership with National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Region 3 (NICA 3) conducted an Information Education Campaign (IEC) on November 26, 2025 held at the Republic Central Colleges, Angeles City, Pampanga.

With the theme: Making Waves “Empowering Youth for West Philippine Sea” the IEC was participated by 200 Student Leaders of the Republic Central Colleges which aims to raise their awareness and enable them to defend the Philippines’ legitimate claim to the West Philippine Sea (WPS), encourage patriotism, and increase public understanding of the significance of defending our territorial rights.

The campaign for the WPS was promoted by the 1CRG, CMOCAFP, through a photo gallery display, leaflet distribution, MULAT Audio Visual Presentation and lecture. The recruitment info sheets of the different branches of the AFP were also distributed during the activity.

Additionally, as part of the “Post It Support WPS!” initiative of this unit, the participants wrote on a post-it note and displayed it on the board to demonstrate their support for the WPS.

Also part of the activity is the discussion about the Communist Terrorist Group’s (CTG) deceptive recruitment strategies which was delivered by NICA 3 and shared life testimony as a Former Rebel who was once deceived by the CTG.

Throughout the course of the resource speakers’ lectures, student leaders of RCC together with other school faculties engaged fully and strengthen their role as Filipinos in nation-building, peace, and development, and cultivated an appreciation for the nation’s sovereignty and territorial rights.

1CRG CMOCAFP Group Commander COL ENRIQUE G RAFAEL PA, expressed his gratitude for the success of the activity and further enlightens the youth on their role in preserving our sovereignty and protecting our nation.

“We are grateful for your participation to this activity and as a student leaders, may you continue to be involved in different activities like this that will not only provide development for yourselves but will also serve as your stepping stone to be the voice that will echo not just inside your school but also in your community, for others to be informed, aware and be one with us in fighting for our rights to the WPS.”

Meanwhile, Professor Airwin S. Ditianquin, the Head of the RCC Office of the Student Affairs called on the youth to continue being an advocate of change, be informed about the situation of our country in the status quo, and take a stand in promoting peace and development.

“May you continue to serve as an example to other youths to be proactive and well-informed on what is really happening to our maritime rights and may we keep on supporting the government in its campaign not just only in the WPS but for the betterment of our nation as a whole because it is the responsibility of each and every one of us as a Filipino.”

NOLCOM will continue its dedication and commitment in protecting the nation’s territory and sovereignty by disseminating accurate information and carrying out its mission in pursuit of lasting peace and progress.