NOLCOM pre-empts CTG attack to Egay responders

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) troopers achieved significant gains against the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) while actively conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) operations for the victims of Typhoon Egay in Northern Luzon.

On July 27, 2023, amidst the ongoing HADR operations for the communities devastated by Typhoon Egay, the 17th Infantry Battalion under the Joint Task Force Tala encountered members of the Cagayan Provincial Committee (KomProb Cagayan) and Cagayan Valley Regional Committee (Komiteng Rehiyon Cagayan Valley) in Barangay Sicalao, Lasam Cagayan.

Responding promptly to the information provided by a concerned resident on the presence of the CTGs, the 5ID, PA swiftly initiated security operations. In an armed encounter that lasted for about 20 minutes, the government troops faced around 15 members of KomProb Cagayan, including the group’s leader Edgar Bautista, also known as Ka Simoy, Secretary of the West Front Committee of KomProb Cagayan; and seized various high-caliber firearms and war materiel, including an M16 rifle, an M14 rifle, two shotgun ammunitions, two rifle grenades, 40 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, three backpacks, three claymore mines, four magazines, one hand grenade, and commercial radio.

Meanwhile Commander of NOLCOM, LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF expressed his gratitude for the tip-off of the concerned resident, he said that “The willingness and active cooperation of the residents and the community to end the local communist armed conflict led to the success of this operation.”

NOLCOM commended the troops and reaffirms its commitment to continue its HADR operations for Typhoon Egay victims and ensures that no compromises will be made in addressing security challenges. The gains scored against the CTG manifest of the military’s intensified efforts in pursuit of peace, security and development in Northern Luzon.