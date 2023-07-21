NOLCOM proactively ensures safety and security for PBBM’s SONA 2023

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – The Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) takes proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr’s upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24, 2023. NOLCOM’s troops stand ready, alert, and fully committed to upholding peace and order during this significant national event.

With the SONA23 fast approaching, NOLCOM has been diligently coordinating with various law enforcement agencies, local government units, and other stakeholders to create a comprehensive security plan. NOLCOM’s intensified efforts aims to mitigate potential risks and threats, ensuring that all attendees, including government officials, guests, and the general public, can participate in the event without compromising their safety.

“We’re fully committed to delivering a secured environment for the upcoming PBBM’s SONA,” said LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA, PAF, the NOLCOM Commander expressing confidence in the readiness of his troops.

While NOLCOM recognizes the citizens’ democratic rights to express their views through peaceful protests and rallies, the command is urging all participants to exercise responsibility and prioritize public safety. “It is a delicate balance between upholding freedom of speech and ensuring that these expressions of dissent do not escalate into violence or chaos,” NOLCOM Commander barred.

The proactive security measures include beefing up personnel deployment around critical locations, rigorous screening procedures for all participants, and ironclad enforcement of crowd control measures to ensure smooth proceedings. NOLCOM has also established close ties with intelligence agencies, allowing them to monitor any potential threats and maintain real-time situational awareness.

As President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. prepares to address the nation during his upcoming SONA, NOLCOM’s unwavering commitment to maintaining a secure environment is of utmost importance. By ensuring a safe and uninterrupted platform for the President’s message, NOLCOM solidifies its role in upholding effective governance and safeguarding the democratic process.