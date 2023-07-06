NOLCOM; SBMA forge ties for enhanced regional security and sustainable development

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF, Commander of the Northern Luzon Command, Armed Forces of the Philippines (NOLCOM AFP), paid courtesy visit with Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator, Jonathan D. Tan, at SBMA headquarters in Zambales on July 05, 2023.

During the visit, LTGEN BUCA and Chairman Tan engaged in productive discussions to enhance coordination and streamline processes for Philippine Navy vessel operations at SBMA AOR. They emphasized the need for efficient procedures while upholding security protocols, ensuring the timely and secure deployment of naval assets.

The NOLCOM Commander proposed for the possibility of waiving fees for invited allied forces, as a way of demonstrating their commitment to strengthen regional partnerships and promote collaboration. Both parties recognized the importance of establishing a structure that considers mutual benefits derived from international naval engagements and supports SBMA’s infrastructure development.

LTGEN BUCA and Chairman Tan also highlighted the positive impact of PN’s Civil-Military Operations activities in Zambales and SBMA, emphasizing collaborative efforts to promote goodwill, humanitarian assistance, and community engagements.

The convergence of the two organizations demonstrates the commitment of the AFP and SBMA to strengthen their partnership in promoting regional security, and fostering lasting development.

The SBMA is a governmental agency in the Philippines that has greatly contributed to transforming the Subic Special Economic and Freeport Zone into an autonomous area that stimulates industrial, commercial, investment, and financial sectors within not only this zone but also nationwide in the Philippines.