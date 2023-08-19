249 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City, 19 August 2023 – Personnel of the 1st Civil Relations Group, CRSAFP of the Northern Luzon Command, (NOLCOM) Armed Forces of the Philippines demonstrated the spirit of Bayanihan and volunteerism as they participated in the successful implementation of the Brigada Eskwela 2023 at Talaga Elementary School in Barangay Talaga, Capas Tarlac, on August 19, 2023.

During the Brigada Eskwela with the theme “Bayanihan Para sa Matatag na Paaralan,” the NOLCOM personnel, along with Cron Office System Incorporated, Aboitiz Land Incorporated and Foundation and the Barangay Council of Barangay Talaga, joined together in cleaning classrooms and the surroundings as well as fixing and painting classrooms and school facilities to help the school prepare for the opening of classes for the school year 2023-2024, which was scheduled on August 29, 2023.

Meanwhile, during the activity the principal of Talaga Elementary School emphasized the significance of Bayanihan in the implementation of the Brigada Eskwela.

“Mas matatag tayo kung kaagapay natin ang mga implementing partners natin at kung nagkakaisa tayo in preparing the learning space of our children”, stated Mr. Renan Rivera, school principal of Talaga Elementary School.

He also expressed his gratitude for the Bayanihan demonstrated by the NOLCOM personnel and for instilling among the children the idea of being Makabayan and he hopes for the continuous partnership with the NOLCOM, AFP.

It can be noted that the NOLCOM, AFP have previously stated its commitment to supporting initiatives such as the Brigada Eskwela that have a positive impact on education and community development, and is always willing to lend a helping hand to create a more conducive learning environment for students.