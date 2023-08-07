NOLCOM strongly reaffirms commitment and adherence to IHL

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – Officers, Enlisted Personnel, and Civilian Human Resources of the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) celebrate the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) Month with this year’s theme “IHL: Gabay sa Makataong Pagsulong ng Kapayapaan” (IHL: Guide for Humanitarian Advancement of Peace) with a meaningful Simultaneous Flag Raising Ceremony on Monday, August 7, 2023.

During the ceremony, the NOLCOM troopers full of dedication recited the Pledge of Reaffirmation of Commitment and Support for the International Humanitarian Law, symbolizing their dedication to promoting and abiding by the principles of IHL.

The annual observance of International Humanitarian Law Day is celebrated every 12th day of August and this highlights the importance of IHL as a compass for fostering peace and safeguarding the rights and welfare of individuals affected by armed conflicts.

IHL includes laws designed to minimize the effects of armed conflict on civilians, prisoners of war and non-prisoners of war. By adhering to IHL, NOLCOM demonstrates their unwavering commitment to protecting human dignity, promoting respect for human rights and upholding the principles of compassion and empathy even amid hostilities.

LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF, Commander of NOLCOM, passionately reiterated the Command’s dedication to upholding IHL principles. He emphasized that strong adherence to IHL is an integral part of the AFP’s mission; playing an important role in building trust and understanding among the communities it serves.

As IHL Month continues, the NOLCOM Commander urges all military personnel, civilian counterparts, and stakeholders to embrace the core values of humanity and empathy embodied in IHL.