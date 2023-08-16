249 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – The Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) under the leadership of LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF, the Commander NOLCOM (COMNOLCOM) has achieved remarkable milestones in its continuing territorial defense operations, through the continued decisive air and surface patrols in its maritime borders.

From 1st quarter 2023 to present, NOLCOM, in conjunction with the Area Task Force-North, an inter-agency coordinating body operating under the umbrella of the National Task Force – West Philippine Sea, headed by the COMNOLCOM, has undertaken a total of 60 successful air patrols and 30 surface patrols, ensuring the nation’s territorial security.

NOLCOM’s dedication is particularly evident in its comprehensive maritime surveillance efforts. The Command’s Littoral Monitoring Detachment strategically positioned in Bani, Zambales; Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte; Batan and Mavulis both of Batanes monitored a total of 22,474 foreign and domestic vessels in the NOLCOM Maritime Areas, playing a crucial role in safeguarding the Philippines’ maritime borders.

“NOLCOM will continue to launch maritime patrols (MarPat) in collaboration with key government agencies such as the Philippine Coastguard and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to ensure the safety of our fellow Filipino specially our fishermen and protect our marine resources for the benefit of current and future generations” said LTGEN BUCA.

MARPAT is a NOLCOM routine security patrol which covers three (3) maritime areas; the vast, resource-rich maritime area includes the Bajo De Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) in the West Philippine Sea, the uncontested Philippine Rise (Benham Rise) and the Batanes Strait.