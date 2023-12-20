Non-stop cleanup ordered in entire Manila

166 SHARES Share Tweet

A round-the-clock cleanup operation in the streets of Manila, pathways and creeks was ordered by Mayor Honey Lacuna, with a call for the residents to ensure that they dispose of their garbage properly specially during the holidays.

Lacuna’s directive was given to department of public services (DPS) chief Nicole Kayle Amurao, saying the continuous cleanup operations will also include the non-stop collection of garbage in the entire city.

“Atin pong iniatas ang walang humpay na aksyon laban sa tambak na basura at tuloy-tuloy na paglilinis ng mga kalye, lansangan, daanan at estero sa buong Maynila,” she said.

The mayor assured that the entire force of the DPS is conducting non-stop cleaning operations that include mopping, sweeping, flushing and clearing operations as well.

Lacuna stressed the need for the residents to complement the efforts of the local government by putting their garbage in the proper bins and bringing out their trash on the designated time of collection.

“Sumunod po tayo sa tamang oras ng pagtapon ng basura at iwasan ang pagtatapon ng kalat sa mga pangunahing daanan lalo na sa ating mga estero,” the mayor said.

She also urged barangay authorities to ensure that their constituents are helping keep their surroundings clean at all times.