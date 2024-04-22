NorMin Innovation Committee to launch Regional Innovation Program and Exhibits 2024

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Intending to promote innovation initiatives in the government and private sectors in Region 10, the Northern Mindanao Regional Innovation Program and Exhibit (NorMinRIPE) will commence at SM City CDO Uptown from April 22-24, 2024.

The NorMinRIPE is the Regional Research, Development, and Innovation Committee in Region 10 (RRDIC – 10) program as approved by the Regional Development Council-X, celebrating National Innovation Day under Republic Act 11293, which declares April 21 as a special working public holiday to promote and highlight initiatives on innovation nationwide.

Now in its third consecutive year of celebrating innovation, the three-day event aims to spread awareness of the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD) among Region 10 stakeholders, identify existing innovation policies and programs, determine how Region 10 can contribute, forge partnerships among government agencies, institutions, financiers, and other private agencies and companies, empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and ignite curiosity, creativity, and competitiveness among the youth.

National Economic and Development Authority- 10 (NEDA -10) is the lead convenor of NorMinRIPE 2024. The co-convenors are the Department of Science and Technology – 10 (DOST 10), the Department of Trade and Industry -10 (DTI – 10), and the Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundation Inc. (Oro Chamber).

The celebration is open to the general public, and visitors are invited to explore the exhibit area to see innovations from government and private agencies, participate in innovation forums, and have the chance to win prizes from raffles, games, and trivia.

This year’s NorMinRIPE features three kinds of exhibits: technology-based exhibits, food-based exhibits, and the government’s one-stop shop.

Innovation Sessions will also be present during the three-day celebration, and an Investor’s Gala Night will occur on the evening of the 2nd day, hosted by the Oro Chamber at Seda Hotel, Cagayan de Oro City.

Another exciting activity will be the Innoventure: Startup Pitching Challenge, a competition among regional startups and a platform for entrepreneurs to present proposals to potential investors.

For the first time in NorMinRIPE, the PANAGTIGI: Innovation Quiz Bowl will be held on the third day, where top Senior High Schools will compete in an Innovation Quiz show and win the title of the first-ever PANAGTIGI along with cash prizes for the winner, 2nd place, and 3rd place, respectively.

Also happening for the first time is the Amihanang Mindanao Breakthrough Innovations and Technologies (AMBIT) Awards on the third day. The Regional Development Council – X (RDC-X) approved and supported the award per Resolution No. 49 (s. 2017) to address the gaps and challenges of recognizing and promoting technological innovations in Northern Mindanao.

During the AMBIT Awards, local government units will be recognized based on their rankings on DTI’s data of the Cities and Municipalities Competitive Index under the Innovation Pillar.

The Most Innovative Startup Award will also be awarded to the Innoventure Startup Pitching Challenge winner, with a grand prize of Php 50,000.00.

In past celebrations, National Innovation Day (NID) has been a successful event in spreading awareness of innovation and has helped strengthen the innovation ecosystem in the region.

Everyone is invited to NorMinRIPE 2024 and is expected to see exciting new products and ideas, meet inspiring people, and discover what Northern Mindanao has to offer to the world of innovation. It is a space for curiosity, learning, and connection, open to all who wish to see innovation in action. (Joshua Robin//DOST 10)

