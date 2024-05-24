NorMin researchers triumphants in Mindanao RSM 2024 Poster Competition

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Northern Mindanao’s scientific posters dominated the 2024 Mindanao Regional Scientific Meeting, held on May 8-9, 2024, at the Mallberry Suites in Cagayan de Oro City.

Out of the 19 participants hailing from all regions in Mindanao, the three posters from Northern Mindanao emerged triumphant, claiming the top three spots of the poster competition.

The winning entry, from Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) authored by Nouran Usman, Earl Ryan Aleluya, Steve Clar, Francis Jann Alagon, and Carl John Salaan, focused on “AI-Based Precise Vegetation Index Calculation for Variable Flow Rate Spraying Drones.” This study utilized artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning for a cost-effective and precise vegetation index with a variable flow rate system. The approach efficiently acquired the vegetation index, providing a comprehensive representation of crop conditions and facilitating better-informed decisions regarding variable flow rate spraying, enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability.

Nouran Usman, the lead author, highlighted the potential of their achievement to advance the scientific community beyond farm productivity through the use of AI in agriculture applications.

“The development of this AI-based technology for precise vegetation index calculation promises to boost agricultural productivity and minimize economic-environmental balance issues. We hope this achievement inspires researchers to invest in innovative technologies and collaborations for smart, sustainable agriculture,” she added.

Usman shared that her team is looking for potential partners in commercializing their technology. They will soon deploy it on selected farmlands in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte.

Central Mindanao University secured the second place with a study on “Productivity Factors, Technical Efficiency, And Climate Change Adaptation Strategies of Corn Farming in Bukidnon, Philippines,” recommending the establishment of modern agricultural and meteorological stations, reviving reliance on corn organizations and cooperatives, and enhancing weather monitoring. This study was authored by Oliver Michael Narreto and Rosalina Tan.

Another notable entry from MSU-IIT which garnered the third place focused on “A Sustainable Strategy for Fish Processing Waste Upcycling: Extraction of Collagen from Milkfish Heads and Viscera.” This study confirmed the feasibility of extracting collagen from milkfish heads and viscera, showcasing its potential to benefit the Philippine fish farming economy and various health applications. The study was authored by Ronald Bual, Marionilo Labares Jr., Kit Dominick Don Valle, Princess Grace Ducao, Zesreal Cain Bantilan, Johnel Alimasag, Elizer Eleccion, and Celine Pimentel.

Groundbreaking achievements in this year’s scientific poster competition were fueled by funding from the Department of Science and Technology. Usman’s research, the first placer of this competition, was made possible through a graduate scholarship provided by the DOST – Engineering Research and Development for Technology (DOST-ERDT). Additionally, this year’s third-placer is a product of the pioneering project from the MSU-IIT Center for Sustainable Polymers, showcasing the impactful research facilitated by DOST support through the Niche Centers in the Region (NICER) Program. These accomplishments highlight the significant role of DOST in advancing scientific research and innovation.

This year’s Mindanao RSM received a total of 18 entries across the regions in Mindanao. Entries were evaluated and selected by the DOST Regional Directors from Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, CARAGA, and BARMM to be part of the final list.

Northern Mindanao has excelled in the scientific poster competition for the second consecutive year, also clinching the top spot in 2023. This competition remains a highlight of the annual Mindanao Regional Scientific Meeting. (Rubie Mae D. Fernandez/DOST-X)

#ScienceForThePeople

#OneDOST4U

About DOST-10

The Department of Science and Technology – Region 10 (DOST 10) envisions to be an effective and competent catalyst of inclusive development by providing world-class and innovative Science & Technology services in Region 10.