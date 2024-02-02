Northern Luzon Media Group calls for transparency and accountability from organizers of UN Special Rapporteur meeting in Baguio

499 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac, City – The Northern Luzon Command Defense Press Corps (NDPC) has issued a statement expressing deep concern regarding the lack of transparency and accountability demonstrated by the organizers of the recent meeting with Ms. Irene Khan, the United Nations Special Rapporteur (UNSR) on Freedom of Expression and Opinion at the Baguio City Session hall on January 26, 2024.

The NDPC concerns arise when the members of the media were prevented to enter the hall to cover the event and participate in the meeting.

“Inviting the media but then barring them from entering the venue is a glaring and clear disrespect on members of the media, and such conduct is unacceptable and a clear repression of freedom of the press contrary to the purported goals of the visit of UNSR Irene Khan. In effect, the press is suppressed, and the public’s right to information was curtailed”, Mr. Homer Teodoro, NDPC President said.

In response to this, the NDPC is demanding that the organizers provide a full explanation for their actions and take measures to ensure that similar actions are not repeated in the future.

“We demand the organizers to provide a full explanation for this decision and to ensure that such actions are not repeated in the future”, Teodoro added.

The NDPC also emphasized that transparency and accountability are essential for fostering trust and credibility in any organization or event, and calls on all involved parties to prioritize these principles moving forward.

Meanwhile, the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) is also calling on all organizations and event organizers to respect the role of the media and uphold the principles of freedom of the press. The NOLCOM will ensure that the rights of its press corps members to cover events and report on matters of public interest are safeguarded.