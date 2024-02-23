NorthMin Innovation Committees Meet for 2024 Initiatives

Members of the Entrepreneurship and Local Innovation Program Development Management (ELIPDM) subcommittee convened at Mallberry Suites Hotel on February 06, 2024 to discuss Regional Development Plan targets, entrepreneurship and innovation landscape of Northern Mindanao, and the innovation pillar in the Cities and Municipalities Competitive Index.

Members of the Entrepreneurship and Local Innovation Program Development Management (ELIPDM) subcommittee convened at Mallberry Suites Hotel on February 06, 2024 to discuss Regional Development Plan targets, entrepreneurship and innovation landscape of Northern Mindanao, and the innovation pillar in the Cities and Municipalities Competitive Index.

The subcommittees of the Northern Mindanao Regional Research, Development, and Innovation Committee (RRDIC) conduct its inaugural meeting on February 6-7, 2024, marking the first gathering since the committee’s reorganization and expansion in May 2023.

Policy recommendations on establishing innovation councils among LGUs and identifying various funding channels for R&D and innovation projects were among the significant results of the meetings.

Another milestone is the onset of initiatives on digital and smart cities and the discussion on capability development programs for researchers, scientists, and engineers (RSEs) from various agencies.

The subcommittee on Human Resource Development and Research, Development, and Innovation Management (HRRDIM) discussed the R&D human resource landscape in Northern Mindanao on February 6, 2024, via Zoom. Chaired by the Engr. Romela N Ratilla, Regional Director of the Department of Science and Technology-X, the subcommittee also discussed the R&D initiatives of leading HEIs and government programs to support R&D human resources. The HRRDIM is composed of 26 member institutions.

In the afternoon of the same day, the Entrepreneurship and Local Innovation Program Development Management (ELIPDM) subcommittee, chaired by Dr. Ruel B. Paclipan, OIC-Regional Director the Department of Trade and Industry – X, convened at Mallberry Suites Hotel.

The ELIPDM, composed of 42 member institutions, strategized to achieve the Regional Development Plan targets, presented the entrepreneurship and innovation landscape of Northern Mindanao, and highlighted the innovation pillar in the Cities and Municipalities Competitive Index.

Meanwhile, the Resource Mobilization Management (RMM) subcommittee, chaired by Dr. Jesus M. Jardin, President of the Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Commerce, met virtually on February 7 to discuss potential funding sources for RDI initiatives, legislative support for the Science for Change Program (S4CP) Bill, and the LGU-Cagayan de Oro’s startup ordinance. RMM is composed of 26 member institutions.

The Knowledge and Research and Development Infrastructure Management (KRIM) subcommittee, chaired by Dir. Sittie Rahma Alawi, Regional Director of the Department of Information and Communications Technology – X, met virtually in the afternoon of February 7. The 22 member institutions discussed establishing a regional roadmap for smart and digital cities, conducted the Regional ICT Summit and Exhibitions (RISE) 2024, and provided updates on implementing the Free WiFi program in the region.

Gathering the innovation subcommittees is crucial in realizing RRDIC-X’s vision of fostering an innovation-driven, inclusive economy in Northern Mindanao.

The agreements of the subcommittees’ meetings are for further deliberation at the RRDIC-X Full Committee Meeting. Subsequently, the agenda items will be forwarded to the Regional Development Council – X for approval and endorsement. (Jon Michael A. Semilla/DOST 10)

About DOST-10

The Department of Science and Technology – Region 10 (DOST 10) envisions to be an effective and competent catalyst of inclusive development by providing world-class and innovative Science & Technology services in Region 10.