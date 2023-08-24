Notices to Airmen in relation to North Korea satellite launch issued by CAAP

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) issued two Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) in relation to North Korea’s satellite launch effective today, 24 August 2023 until 01 September 2023.

NOTAM B3278/23, which will be valid from 24 August 2023, 7:45 AM until 01 September 2023, 8:15 AM, provides information about the time period during which North Korea will be conducting satellite launching activities in specific geographical coordinates.

Additionally, in reference to NOTAM B3280/23, certain area navigation (RNAV) route segments are temporarily closed due to the activity, and alternative routes are provided for aircraft navigation during this period.