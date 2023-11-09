November ‘Piso Sale’ offered by CEB for holidays

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Starting November 8 to 11, 2023, air travelers may book flights to select local and international destinations for as low as P1 one-way base fare exclusive of fees and surcharges.

This was learned from Cebu Pacific (CEB) spokesperson Carmina Romero, who said that the rollout of its signature ‘Piso Sale‘ is aimed at granting everyone their holiday wish this November.

The travel period will run from April 1 to October 31, 2024, perfect for travelers who wish to plan ahead and score value-for-money fares this gift-giving season, Romero said.

“Whether you’re looking to ride an ATV across the sand dunes of Laoag, relax along the scenic beaches of Dumaguete and Ozamiz, or indulge in the native delicacies of Davao and Tacloban, CEB has a flight for you. If you’re in the mood to go on a shopping spree in Hong Kong and Taipei, or a historical sightseeing adventure in Macau, Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh, CEB can make your international travel hassle-free and convenient with direct flights from Manila, Cebu, or Clark,” she added.

Passengers may use their existing Travel Funds to book flights and avail themselves of add-ons, even as CEB also offers multiple payment options, including payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets, Romero said.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.