NTC reports having exceeded 2023 collection target by P3.5B

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) reported having exceeded its 2023 collection target by over P3.5B or 62 percent.

Target collection for 2023 was pegged at P5.91B by the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) and actual collection as of December 31, 2023, was at P9.43B.

NTC said its achievement was a culmination of its personnel’s concerted effort to strictly enforce stakeholders’ compliance in remitting spectrum users’ fees, supervision and regulation fees and penalties.

According to NTC Commssioner Ella Blanca Lopez, “the NTC’s systematic collection effort is the Agency’s modest way of contributing to the public service programs of our dear President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. – priorities of which are on food security, free and universal primary education,and public health.”

Collection targets of the NTC are mandated in the Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing, a document required by the Constitution and consolidated by the Department of Budget Management.

NTC is the government agency that regulates cable and commercial television operators, broadcast radio stations, telecommunications companies and commercial and portable radio operators.