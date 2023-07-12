NTC told: Block illegal online gambling sites

194 SHARES Share Tweet

A network of digital advocates asked the National Telecommunications Commission today to block unregistered online gambling websites.

In a letter to the National Telecommunications Commission, Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo said that illegally operating gambling sites have been proliferating the internet and has been advertising aggressively despite lack of permits.

“illegal gambling sites should be taken down as soon as possible by the NTC as it poses great risks to Filipinos. Many of these sites have been advertising agressively, using social media platforms and influencers.”

Gustilo said that many risks come with the operation of illegal gambling sites if left unchecked by the government. A report by the National Privacy Commission related to the massive wave of unauthorized transactions involving e-wallet platform Gcash has been linked to online gambling sites.

“As per the findings of the National Privacy Commission, the most prevalent cause of account compromise in e-wallet platforms is the patronage of illegal online gambling sites. Because they are illegal, the government does not have any regulation over the platform which makes it dangerous. They can use any and all data captured upon access to their site to whatever use they may want to. They can access your credentials, sell your information, and as what happened before, steal your money. Hence the urgency of blocking these sites before any other incident happens.”

Gustilo said that the two online gambling sites cited in the NPC report, Philwin and Tapw1n.com is still active. The group has also monitored other online gambling sites not included in the May 2023 PAGCOR list of registered online gambling sites such as 1xbet.com, betjili77.com and pinasbet.com.

Gustilo also urged the Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corporation and the Department of Justice to swoop down on these illegal unregistered online gambling sites.

Reference: Ronald Gustilo, Digital Pinoys, National Campaigner