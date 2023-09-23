Nw character class Cadena climbs the ranks of the shadowdealers in MapleStory m’s latest update

416 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES – World popular free-to-play mobile MMORPG MapleStory M just released its latest character class, the Nova Princess Cadena. Nexon also put together a wealth of new events for mobile Maplers to get involved in this Fall.

Cadena grew up in Grandis and is the sole surviving member of the Nova royal family after Magnus, a Nova warrior, became a traitor to his race and invaded Heliseum. Cadena was saved by the Royal Guard and raised by the Shadowdealers, a trade organization, where she learned to fight. The princess chose to reinvent herself by taking on the new name of Cadena and cutting off her Nova features. She now seeks to climb the ranks of the Shadowdealers while escaping the trauma of her past. Her fighting tactics have a streetwise edge, and she excels at close combat.

Caden’s introduction comes with exciting events that will grant players rewards and EXP:

Cadena Growth Mission Event: Players can earn extra rewards for Cadena after reaching a certain level and completing missions.

Players can earn extra rewards for Cadena after reaching a certain level and completing missions. Grow with Cadena Event: A selected character within the same account gets an EXP boost when Cadena levels up.

A selected character within the same account gets an EXP boost when Cadena levels up. Cadena Login Rewards: Rewards include an Extra Character Slot Coupon, Auto-battle Charge Ticket, Whetstone and Pet Box to help users grow their character.

MapleStory M’s latest update also improves basic quest rewards, ensuring that players receive better rewards and an equal distribution of goodies across their characters. Additionally, Nexon has given a significant boost to the Growth Support for all rewards. That’s not everything though – mobile Maplers can dive into the excitement with a range of limited-time events:

Full Moon Party: In this lunar event players can acquire event coins by hunting in the field and participating in various mini games, which can be traded for rewards at the event coin shop. It’s the perfect opportunity to receive style items and growth materials for new characters.

In this lunar event players can acquire event coins by hunting in the field and participating in various mini games, which can be traded for rewards at the event coin shop. It’s the perfect opportunity to receive style items and growth materials for new characters. Mega Burning Plus Event: A selected character may earn an additional 2 levels up to 140 every time the character levels up. All jobs are selectable.

A selected character may earn an additional 2 levels up to 140 every time the character levels up. All jobs are selectable. 5X5 Bingo Event: By clearing missions, players can participate in a Bingo Board Game and earn rewards according to the bingo count.

Players can visit the world of MapleStory M and join their fellow Mobile Maplers in celebrating the arrival of Cadena by visiting the App Store or Google Play Store page and following MapleStory M on YouTube for the latest updates.

About MapleStory M

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines, and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the legendary franchise. MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch and celebrates its four-year anniversary in 2022 having 16 million total downloads globally.

About Nexon America Inc.

Founded in 2006, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely Western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the Western market.