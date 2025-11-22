Home>News>Provincial>NWU Launches Region I’s First University-Based Innovation Hub; DOST Undersecretary and Regional Directors Lead Unveiling
NWU Launches Region I’s First University-Based Innovation Hub; DOST Undersecretary and Regional Directors Lead Unveiling

Northwestern University (NWU) marked a historic milestone with the inauguration of the NWU–DOST Innovation Hub—the first university-based innovation hub in Region I—during a ceremonial launch on November 20, 2025, at 1:00 PM. The event brought together key science and technology leaders whose presence underscored the hub’s transformative impact on the Northern Philippines.

Leading the ceremony was DOST Undersecretary Sancho Mabborang, whose attendance signified strong national support for NWU’s expanding role in research, innovation, and technology development. He was joined by several DOST Regional Directors from across Luzon, highlighting the spirit of multi-regional collaboration and the increasing recognition of NWU’s pioneering contributions to innovation.

The newly opened Innovation Hub features state-of-the-art facilities, including smart boards, 3D printers, prototype fabrication tools, and collaborative ideation spaces. Designed to nurture creativity and accelerate research translation, the hub aims to support student- and faculty-led innovations, foster stronger academe–industry partnerships, and cultivate start-ups that provide solutions to real-world community challenges.

As the first DOST-supported university innovation hub in Region I, this development positions Northwestern University at the forefront of technological advancement and entrepreneurial growth in the Ilocos Region. It also aligns with the university’s broader vision of driving internationalization, digital transformation, sustainability, and innovation-centered education.

The strong presence of top DOST officials during the launch highlights the promising future of the NWU–DOST Innovation Hub—not only for the university but for the entire region. With this groundbreaking initiative, NWU sets a solid foundation for empowering local innovators, uplifting regional industries, and accelerating growth through science, technology, and creativity. (NWU)

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

