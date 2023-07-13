OCD and NOLCOM join forces to ready warehouses for humanitarian assistance and disaster response

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – ASEC Bernardo Rafaelito R. Alejandro IV, MNSA, CESO IV, Deputy Administrator for Operations of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) visited Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) AFP today to bolster coordination and identify strategic military bases for warehouses dedicated to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response Operations (HADRO).

The NOLCOM commander along with the Command Staff, personally welcomed ASEC Alejandro during his visit.

Accordingly, the region is constantly ravaged by typhoons due to its geographical location in the Northwestern Pacific Basin which is the most active tropical cyclone basin in the world, thus needing robust preparedness measures to ensure the swift and effective response to natural disasters and this convergence with the OCD to address said concerns is very vital and timely.

The visit primarily focused on the identification and establishment of warehouses within NOLCOM’s Joint Operational Area (JOA). Four military bases, namely NOLCOM itself, Marine Battalion Landing Team 10 in Sta Ana, Cagayan, 4th Marine Brigade in Camp Cape Bojeador of Burgos, Ilocos Norte, and Camp Andres Malong in Pangasinan, have been initially identified as designated warehouse locations for HADRO. These strategically positioned facilities will serve as vital hubs for storing and distributing crucial relief supplies, ensuring prompt assistance reaches affected communities during times of calamity. OCD and NOLCOM will be visiting these military bases and other possible sites to assess these areas for prompt HADRO.

ASEC Alejandro expressed his deep appreciation for NOLCOM’s unwavering commitment and invaluable support in collaborating with the OCD to enhance disaster response capabilities across the region.

Meanwhile, the whole of NOLCOM is grateful to ASEC Alejandro and the whole OCD for their relentless support in the performance of their mandate as defenders of the north and protectors of the Filipino people.