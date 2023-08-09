Officials from DOTr-CAAP meet with Zubiri re: Bukidnon airports’ improvement

277 SHARES Share Tweet

A courtesy visit was made by Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista, together with Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Director General Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo and Deputy Director General for Administration Atty. Danjun G. Lucas to Senate President Miguel Zubiri in an effort o diiscuss the continuous development of Bukidnon and Camiguin airports, boosting air travel and connectivity in the region.

According to CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio, the ongoing Bukidnon Airport Development Project (Phase I), which began last August2, 2021 and is expected to finish by December 15, 2023, includes works on Concreting of Runway (1,260 meters x 30 meters), Concrete Pipe Conduits, Box Culvert and Construction of Apron, North and South Taxiway.

Meanwhile, Apolonio said the Phase III of the said project, which covers the Construction of Passenger Terminal Building, Runway Strip, Runway Extension (390 meters), 2-units Conduits, Box-Culvert & Runway Markings, started on September 10, 2022 and is expected to be completed by June 28, 2024.

He said CAAP is also appealing for support in securing the necessary budget for the modernization of Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) units across various airports. ARFF units play a vital role in ensuring the safety of aircraft during emergency situations. By upgrading these units, airports can enhance their emergency response capabilities.

Senate President Zubiri expressed his enthusiasm for these developments as he emphasized the Senate’s commitment to working closely with the DOTr and CAAP to secure the funding needed to turn these plans into reality.