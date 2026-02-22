Home>News>Officials reassigned by CAAP for airport operations’ stability
News

Officials reassigned by CAAP for airport operations’ stability

Itchie G. Cabayan2
Joanna Infante
CAAP officials at the wake of slain manager Joanna Infante. (JERRY S. TAN)

THE reassignment of several airport officials as part of its ongoing efforts to reinforce operational stability and ensure uninterrupted service delivery across airports nationwide.

It was learned from CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio that effective February 21, 2026, the following officials have been designated to new posts: Glenn Tripulca – Former Civil Aviation Area Manager for Area Center III, now designated as Civil Aviation Area Manager for Area Centers III and IV; Mohammad Naga Rascal – Former Civil Aviation Area Manager for Area Center IV, reassigned to the Office of the Deputy Director General for Operations; Christopher Enriquez – Former Airport Manager of San Jose Airport, designated as Airport Manager of Puerto Princesa International Airport; Niel Dela Cruz – Former Officer-in-Charge of Pinamalayan Airport/Calapan Airport, designated as Acting Airport Manager of San Jose Airport; Ryan Valera – Formerly assigned to the Aerodrome Rescue and Firefighting Unit at San Jose Airport, designated as Officer-in-Charge of Calapan/Pinamalayan Airport.

Additionally, Apolonio said that two personnel from Puerto Princesa International Airport have been reassigned to Iloilo International Airport after its former manager Joanna Infante was shot dead in the area recently.

“Para masiguro ang stability ng airport operations, pinag-utos ni Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez na palitan na muna ang area manager habang gumugulong ang imbestigasyon sa kaso ng nasawi nating kasamahan,” said CAAP Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario.

The Authority continues to monitor developments in the case involving the former Airport Manager of Puerto Princesa while ensuring the safety and efficiency of airport operations for the traveling public, Apolonio added.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

