Olivia Rodrigo added to 2023 “VMAs” slate of global performers

Star-packed performer lineup includes Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Shakira, Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHEr, with additional performers to be announced

SINGAPORE – Olivia Rodrigo joins the stellar performer lineup at the 2023 “VMAs” taking place at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12th. Fans in Southeast Asia can follow @MTVAsia on socials for highlights and stay tuned for more updates on the VMAs.

With 6 nods this year including the coveted “Video of the Year,” Olivia Rodrigo returns to the “VMAs” stage following the highly anticipated release of her sophomore album “GUTS.”

Memorable “VMAs” moments: Rodrigo made a splash during her 2021 “VMAs” debut with a rousing performance of “good 4 u,”. Also in 2021, as a first-time nominee, the former MTV PUSH Artist tied for the most Moon Persons with 3 award wins for “Best New Artist,” “Push Artist” and “Song of the Year.”

About Olivia: After shattering records with her chart-topping, 4x Platinum debut album SOUR – the fastest album in history to have all of its songs certified RIAA Platinum or higher – Olivia Rodrigo makes a monumental return tomorrow with her new album GUTS. Hailed by Pitchfork as the “Best New Track” upon release, “vampire” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – as did SOUR hits “drivers license” and “good 4 u,” making Rodrigo the first artist ever to debut the lead singles from two career-opening albums atop the chart. “Vampire”, currently No. 1 at Top 40 Radio, reached the No. 1 spot on the UK Official Singles Chart — a turn of events that made Rodrigo the female artist with the most No. 1 singles in the UK this decade. The 20-year-old is the youngest artist in Hot 100 history to debut three hits at #1. Also a global smash, “vampire” amassed over 100 million combined streams in its first week and charted at No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. Her previous album, SOUR is now 4x Platinum in the U.S. and has sold over 17.9 million global album adjusted units with over 42 billion streams worldwide. Each of the album’s 11 tracks landed in the top 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first female artist to simultaneously chart 11 or more songs in the top 30.



Previously announced “VMAs” news:

PERFORMERS, VANGUARD & GLOBAL ICON, PRESENTERS: The star-packed performer lineup includes Anitta , Demi Lovato , Doja Cat , Karol G , Kelsea Ballerini , Lil Wayne , Måneskin , Shakira , Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER . Additional performers to be announced. Legendary mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will accept the prestigious Global Icon Award , performing live for the first time since 2005. Global sensation Shakira will receive MTV’s coveted Video Vanguard Award , and perform live for the first time since 2006. The first round of announced presenters includes Bebe Rexha , Charli D’Amelio , Coco Jones , Dixie D’Amelio , Emily Ratajkowski , French Montana , GloRilla , Ice Spice , Jared Leto, Madelyn Cline , Rita Ora and Sabrina Carpenter . Extended Play Stage lineup includes Kaliii , Reneé Rapp and The Warning .

2023 “VMAs” PRE-SHOW NLE Choppa and Sabrina Carpenter are set to perform during the 90-minute event, hosted by award-winning rap star Saweetie with Nessa , Dometi and Kevan Kenney .

NOMINATIONS + VOTING: With the addition of Social Categories, Taylor Swift (11) still leads Nominations, followed by SZA (8), BLACKPINK, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo (6), Kim Petras and Sam Smith (5 each), Beyoncé, Diddy, Drake, Ice Spice, Karol G, Metro Boomin, Shakira and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (4 each). General fan voting is now closed; voting remains open for Social Categories and “Best New Artist.”

ADDITIONAL INFO: CREDITS: Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers. Barb Bialkowski is Co-Executive Producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as Executives in Charge of Production. Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent. Lisa Lauricella is Music Talent Executive. CREDENTIALS: Applications are closed; contact [email protected] with questions.



