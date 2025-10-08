Omar Solomanov, Rauli Tutarauli Lead The Charge After BRAVE CF’s Twin Spectacles

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Before BRAVE Combat Federation plants its flag in Vilnius, Lithuania for BRAVE CF 99 on October 18, the global MMA powerhouse reflects on the monumental performances from its last two mega-events — BRAVE CF 98 in Zhengzhou, China, last September 19, and BRAVE CF: GEORGIA VS. THE WORLD in Tbilisi on October 3.

In just two weeks, BRAVE CF conquered two continents and unveiled the next wave of elite contenders ready to stake their claim at championship glory.

Among the warriors who stood tallest, four names defined the narrative — Omar Solomanov, Rauli Tutarauli, Nicholas Hwende, and Lasha Abramishvili. Each emerged victorious with emphatic performances that now set the stage for their next conquests inside the BRAVE CF cage.

Omar Solomanov

At BRAVE CF 98, Ukraine’s Omar Solomanov cemented his status as one of the most formidable forces in the 145-pound division, capturing the BRAVE CF Interim Featherweight World Championship in a tactical masterclass over Rauan “Shymyr” Bekbolat.

Solomanov’s suffocating grappling controlled most of the five-round war, neutralizing Bekbolat’s offense on the mat.

Though the Kazakh rallied in the third round with several submission threats, Solomanov’s composure and airtight ground dominance carried him through the championship frames en route to a unanimous decision victory.

With the interim strap in possession, Solomanov’s next chapter is already written — a World Title unification showdown with the reigning lineal featherweight titleholder, Nemat “Eagle” Abdrashitov.

A clash between these two elite tacticians promises to be a high-stakes battle for supremacy — and perhaps, the most technical featherweight World Title bout in BRAVE CF history.

Rauli Tutarauli

Two weeks later, the spotlight shifted to Tbilisi, where hometown hero Rauli Tutarauli delivered a moment that will forever be etched in Georgian MMA history at BRAVE CF: GEORGIA VS. THE WORLD.

In front of a roaring local crowd, Tutarauli overpowered Dutch veteran Pieter “The Archangel” Buist to seize the BRAVE CF Interim Lightweight World Title.

Utilizing his relentless wrestling and suffocating top control, the Georgian nearly closed the show in the second round with a deep arm-triangle choke before cruising to a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Now, Tutarauli sets his sights on the one man standing between him and undisputed status — Abdisalam Uulu “Omok” Kubanychbek, the reigning lineal champion.

Their first encounter at BRAVE CF 87 ended in heartbreak for Tutarauli. This time, he’s driven by vengeance, gold, and the chance to become the undisputed ruler of BRAVE CF’s 155-pound weight class.

Nicholas Hwende

Also shining under the Zhengzhou lights at BRAVE CF 98 was Nicholas Hwende, the former BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion, who made a triumphant return to form this past September.

Moving up to featherweight, the Zimbabwean star outclassed hometown hero Xie Bin, dictating the pace from bell to bell.

Hwende’s relentless pressure and striking precision nearly forced a stoppage twice before cruising to a clear-cut unanimous decision win.

Yet despite his success at 145 pounds, Hwende’s heart remains in the bantamweight division. With vengeance fueling his comeback, his goal is unmistakable — a rematch against reigning champion Borislav Nikolić.

For Hwende, it’s not just about reclaiming gold — it’s about restoring legacy.

Lasha Abramishvili

In the co-main event of the Tbilisi showcase nearly a week ago, Lasha Abramishvili electrified the home crowd with a thunderous first-round stoppage over Tajik powerhouse and No. 3-ranked bantamweight contender Khurshed Nazarov.

Abramishvili’s right straight landed like a lightning bolt, sending Nazarov crashing to the canvas before a flurry of hammerfists forced the referee’s intervention — with just one second left in the opening round.

That emphatic finish not only earned Abramishvili the biggest victory of his career but also thrust him into the thick of the bantamweight World Title conversation.

With Borislav Nikolić holding the belt and Nicholas Hwende plotting his redemption, the Georgian standout now sits in pole position for his own shot at championship gold.

