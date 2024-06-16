On International Domestic Workers’ Day 2024, Filipino domestic workers demand: Let our voices be heard!

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila, Philippines – On the eve of International Domestic Workers’ Day, SANDIGAN (Samahan ng mga DH sa Gitnang Silangan) convened a press conference to unveil the 5-Point Domestic Workers’ Demands, highlighting the pressing needs of domestic workers. The event shed light on critical issues faced by Filipino domestic workers and urged immediate action to address these concerns.

Catherine Labadan, SANDIGAN Rights and Welfare Case officer and returned domestic worker from Bahrain, narrated her experience overseas and how domestic workers experience the lack of protection from government agencies. “Magkasabwat ang mga agency at mismong gobyerno sa pagpapabaya sa mga OFW. Pagka-deploy sa OFW ay natutulog na sila sa kangkungan.” (“The agencies and the government are in cahoots in neglecting OFWs. Once OFWs are deployed, they abandon them without a second thought.”) Labadan highlighted.

Panelist Cecile Tamayo, returned domestic worker from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and convenor of the KABALIKAT Network, exposed the scarcity of comprehensive services and reintegration programs for returned migrant workers. Tamayo stressed that existing programs are extremely difficult for OFWs to avail. SANDIGAN iterated that a comprehensive and accessible reintegration program should encompass the needs for livelihood, education, healthcare, housing, and pension for OFWs.

As part of their 5-Point Domestic Workers Demands, SANDIGAN Deputy Secretary-General Gina Ren articulated the urgent need to align domestic workers’ minimum wage with the current family living wage in the Philippines. SANDIGAN highlighted that the current $400 USD minimum wage for domestic workers has been in place since 2006, and the amount has seen no increase since it was enforced almost two decades ago. “Bakit kailangan ang 800 USD na minimum sahod sa mga domestic worker? Sa patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin, barya na lang ang 400 USD minimum wage at hindi na sasapat para mabuhay nang maayos ang mga pamilya natin.” (“Why is an 800 USD minimum wage needed for domestic workers? With the continuously rising prices of basic necessities, the 400 USD minimum wage is no longer sufficient for our families to live decently.”), Ren stated.

The domestic workers also highlighted the prevalence of modern-day slavery and inhumane treatment towards domestic workers, calling for stricter enforcement of international labor standards to ensure decent working conditions. According to Rowena Mampo, returned domestic worker from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, domestic workers should be recognized as workers, not slaves – and as workers, they have the right to decent work, humane employment, and freedom of association.

Lucy Cayamba, SANDIGAN Secretary General and one of the 52 Filipinas trafficked in Syria, recounted the Syria 52’s harrowing experience and demanded the government to take decisive action to prevent human trafficking. Cayamba added, “Bilang ako rin ay biktima ng human trafficking, naniningil ako ng hustisya para sa lahat ng mga biktima. Kailangan ng mabilis na aksyon para panagutin ang mga may sala – laluna yung mismong mga human trafficker na nasa pusisyon sa gobyerno.” (“As a victim of human trafficking myself, I demand justice for all victims. We need swift action to hold those responsible accountable – especially those human traffickers in positions of power in the government.”)

SANDIGAN Vice-Chairperson and returned domestic worker from Kuwait, Rechilda Desunia, demanded the creation of decent and regular jobs with adequate wages in the Philippines to end forced migration. Desunia highlighted that migrant workers have been keeping the Philippine economy afloat since the Labor Export Policy’s enforcement during the 1970s, and it is now time for the government to give back to OFWs – by eliminating the conditions that force them to seek opportunities overseas in the hopes of providing for their families.

The 5-Point Domestic Workers Demands presented by the panel are as follows:

Promote comprehensive services and protection for domestic workers and their families: Immediate and accessible support for distressed domestic workers

Comprehensive reintegration programs and services in livelihood, health, education, housing, and pensions

Financial assistance for all domestic workers Sustainable wage for domestic workers Increase domestic workers’ minimum wage to USD 800 Combat Modern Day Slavery: Enforce ILO Conventions 189 and 190 to protect domestic workers’ rights

Allow domestic workers to organize and be able to join and form unions Fight Human Trafficking and Illegal Recruitment: Ensure swift justice for trafficking victims and hold corrupt officials accountable Demand decent jobs in the Philippines to end forced migration: Create decent, regular jobs with livable wages in the Philippines

Desunia concluded with a challenge to the Philippine government to heed these demands: “Pagkatapos ng deka-dekadang paghirang sa amin bilang mga ‘bagong bayani’ habang pinapabayaan kami, panahon na para bigyan kami ng plataporma ng gobyerno, upang ipahayag ang aming mga hinaing mula sa aming mga buhay na karanasan. Inihahapag namin ang aming Domestic Workers’ Demands bilang hamon sa kanila upang sa wakas ay kumilos na.” (“After decades of declaring us their “modern-day heroes” while neglecting our needs, it is high time that the government gives a platform to us, domestic workers, to voice out our demands coming from our lived realities. We are putting forward our Domestic Workers’ Demands as a challenge to them to finally take action.”)

As the world observes International Domestic Workers’ Day, the voices of Filipino domestic workers resonate with a clear and compelling message: it is time for change, and it is time for their voices to be heard.