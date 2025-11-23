Home>News>Nation>On the Anniversary of the Maguindanao Massacre
Nation

On the Anniversary of the Maguindanao Massacre

Journal Online3
PTFOMS Logo

Today, on the anniversary of the Maguindanao Massacre, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) stands in solidarity with the victims’ families and the entire media community.

We remember and honor the 58 lives lost, including 32 journalists and media workers who were doing their job – seeking truth and reporting it to the nation. Their sacrifice reminds us of the dangers faced by media professionals in the pursuit of press freedom.

We recognize the ongoing demand for justice across our nation, especially from the families who have suffered for years. This is not just a plea for retribution; it is a strong demand for accountability, for an end to impunity, and for assurance that such an act never happens again.

PTFOMS remains committed to protecting media workers and ensuring justice for all victims of media-related violence. In December 2019, a Philippine court convicted several principal suspects, including members of the Ampatuan family, of multiple murder charges. This marked a significant step toward justice. However, appeals are ongoing, and we understand the journey toward complete justice continues.

We pledge to continue working with all stakeholders to ensure legal processes are followed and to pursue full accountability for those responsible.

Let the memory of our fallen colleagues – their courage and dedication – strengthen our collective resolve. We reaffirm our commitment to creating a safe environment for all media practitioners, upholding the rule of law, and defending the right to a free press.

May their souls rest in peace, and may justice ultimately prevail.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

