On the OFW Pass – Migrante Philippines

We welcome technological innovations if the objective is to provide free and immediate services to the OFWs. We continue to fight for this because the government’s labor migration program always compromises the guaranteed rights of OFWs to favor their marketability. We are apprehensive of the OFW pass on three things:

1. It is presented by the DMW as a new system to promote faster and easier migration, hence, a new process that will intensify and incentivize labor export. The app does not function to protect or even just monitor the status of our OFWs who suffer from the most basic employment contract breach to being victims of the crudest form of modern-day slavery.

The government has been deploying more Filipinos than they can protect. At this point, we do not need an app that aims to increase the number of unprotected OFWs. What is needed are programs that would tighten the protection mechanisms for them.

2. What about our data privacy? Where are the guarantees that the information to be taken under the OFW Pass will not end up in the hands of scammers, illegal recruiters, syndicates and other criminals?

3. The OEC has to be scrapped irresepective of the OFW Pass. The OEC is just a deployment requirement that exacts money from all OFWs and does nothing to deter illegal recruitment and human trafficking.