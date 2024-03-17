‘Online Bantay Lakbay’ gets support from BI

194 SHARES Share Tweet

THE “Online Bantay Lakbay” initiative launched by the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) in partnership with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Scam Watch Pilipinas received support from the Bureau of Immigration (BI), noting how such project will raise public awareness and combat travel scams, particularly those conducted online.

At the launch of the said event held on Wednesday, March 13, the top 14 travel scams were unveiled as part of the “Online Bantay Lakbay” campaign. These scams target unsuspecting travelers through deceptive practices, posing a significant threat to consumer trust and confidence in online travel transactions.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco emphasized the importance of collective action in combating cybercrime and protecting the rights and interests of travelers.

The BI chief mentioned fake eTravel websites and other online scams as he also encouraged the public to report suspicious websites and online activities to the CICC through their hotline at 1326.

“The Bureau of Immigration fully supports the ‘Online Bantay Lakbay’ initiative, which plays a crucial role in safeguarding the public against fraudulent travel schemes. By raising awareness and promoting vigilance among travelers, we can effectively counter cybercrime and ensure a safer online environment,” he said.

“As part of its commitment to consumer protection and cybersecurity, the BI encourages travelers to exercise caution when making travel arrangements online and to verify the legitimacy of websites and service providers before providing any personal or financial information. By remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious activities, individuals can help prevent falling victim to travel scams and contribute to the collective effort to combat cybercrime,” Tansingco added.