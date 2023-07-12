Online services launched by Immigration Bureau

166 SHARES Share Tweet

In an effort to make immigration procedures more efficient and convenient for foreign tourists, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) officially launched its eServices, reportedly designed to transform the way clients engage with immigration services.

In a ceremony held at the BI’s main office in Intramuros, Commissioner Norman Tansingco shared that with the new platform, foreigners can now swiftly and securely complete their necessary immigration applications end-to-end online.

Applicants for waiver of exclusion grounds for arriving unaccompanied minors, emigration clearance certificate, and dual citizenship under RA 9225 may now submit their applications online.

“Apart from these transactions, we are also excited to launch the online visa waiver and the tourist visa extension,” said Tansingco.

Temporary visitors’ visa extension, or more commonly known as tourist visa extension, is one of the more common transactions of the BI for foreign tourists who wish to stay longer in the country.

“Visa extension is really one of the highlights of our eServices, given its impact on Philippine Tourism. We all know that the DOT (Department of Tourism) has recently launched the country’s new slogan, that’s why we are finding ways to make it easy for everyone to love our country more,” said Tansingco.

“Our eServices allows our visitors to comply with their immigration requirements from the comfort of their own homes, hotels, or even by the beach. This would definitely aid in boosting tourism, which is one of the main thrusts of the President,” he added.